PM Modi extends greetings on Tamil New Year, meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Tamil New Year Puthandu, wishing citizens happiness, success, and good health while highlighting the richness of Tamil culture. The Prime Minister also met Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and personally conveyed his greetings on the auspicious occasion.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu! I pray for a year filled with happiness, success and good health. This special day celebrates renewal, hope and new beginnings. It is an occasion to honour the greatness of Tamil culture. Its rich heritage of literature, music, art, philosophy and devotion continues to inspire people across the world. May this special day further the spirit of togetherness in our society. Inspired by the great Tamil culture, may we attain new heights of success and also deepen our connect with nature.”

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Vice President was seen as a gesture of festive goodwill, where both leaders were seen performing aarti and taking part in traditional rituals. They also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Tamil New Year.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also shared his greetings on X, extending wishes to citizens across multiple regions celebrating the New Year festivals. He said, “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasions of Tamil Puthandu, Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, Poila Boishakh and Vishu. These vibrant festivals reflect the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our nation. They mark new beginnings, the joy of harvest, and the enduring bond between people, nature, and tradition. May these occasions inspire harmony, prosperity and renewed hope to everyone’s lives.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on Tamil Puthandu.

In his message on X, he said, “Heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu on the auspicious occasion of Tamil Puthandu. May the zestful festivities of welcoming the new year deepen our bond with culture, strengthen social unity, and bless everyone with well-being, abundance, and joy.”

The nationwide greetings from top leaders reflected the festive spirit across India as several regions marked their traditional New Year celebrations. From Tamil Nadu to Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Kerala, festivals such as Puthandu, Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, and Vishu were celebrated with cultural enthusiasm, symbolising renewal, harvest, and harmony.

The messages collectively underlined themes of unity in diversity, cultural pride, and renewed hope, as citizens welcomed the new year with prayers for prosperity and well-being.

--IANS

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