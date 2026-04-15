Mihir Ahuja compares Mona Singh to late Irrfan Khan

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, in an conversation with IANS, has lauded sctress Mona Singh’s acting skills, further drawing a heartfelt comparison with the late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan.

Both Mihir and Mona were recently seen together in their web show Maa Ka Sum.

Speaking about Mona’s dedication and approach, Mihir said, “As actors, you can feel the vibe of the place where you are going to shoot the scene. You can imagine yourself there. I think someone once said the same thing about Irrfan Khan sir, that he would go to the set beforehand and observe everything, visualising how he would perform.”

“Because when acting merges with activity, it becomes real. In real life, we talk while doing things, like working or doing chores. That is what acting should feel like. I think that quality was in Irrfan sir, and it is in Mona ma’am as well. She really absorbs the set, observes it deeply, and that is something I would like to carry forward in my career.”

The actor, appreciating Mona Singh for her thorough professionalism, further said, “To be honest, if I start speaking about her, the list won’t end. Firstly, she is very punctual, which I really like."

He added, "One thing I learnt from her, which I am still trying to apply in my life, is that as actors, we get a set time, but most of the time she wouldn’t wait for the AD to call her. If she is ready, she just comes to the set. That itself is a great learning.”

For the uninitiated, Mona Singh essayed the role of Mihir Ahuja’s mother, Vineeta, in the show Maa Ka Sum.

It also starred chef Ranveer Brar alongside Mona and Mihir.

–IANS

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