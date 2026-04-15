Akshay Kumar gets nostalgic, recalls fun time with his late ‘Sindhi’ mother

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar seems to have taken a trip down memory lane as he recalled a fun incident featuring his late mother, on the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

During a casual interaction with a few contestants, contestant Vidhi mentioned that she is Sindhi. The moment Akshay Kumar heard that, he instantly said, “Mujhe Sindhi bahut hi pyaari bhasha lagti hai.”

Akshay revealed that his mother knew Sindhi very well and most of her close friends were Sindhi. He shared how she would often play cards with them, further getting a little emotional.

This followed as he shared a funny story about how he once rang a call to his Sindhi friend at his house.

Akshay revealed that when his friend’s mother answered the phone and he asked if his friend was there, she replied, “Soya pada hai, uthaun uss ko.”

For a second, Akshay misheard it as “mara pada hai,” which left him completely shocked.

The audience burst into laughter as Akshay dramatically reenacted the moment.

The mood turned lighter when Vidhi asked Akshay Kumar if she could say something in Sindhi. She then said, “Mokhe taam se jaam pyaar aa,” and explained that it meant 'I love you.'

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar whose real name is Akshay Bhatia, is a Punjabi. The actor lost his mother a few years ago, while filming for his movie Ram Setu.

The actor was reportedly extremely close to his mother.

Talking about the actor, on the professional front, he is all set for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani.

The movie is set to release on the 16th of April.

–IANS

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