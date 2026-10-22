PM Modi extends birthday wishes to HM Shah, praises his effective security system, anti-drug push

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and praised his efforts in strengthening India's internal security, eliminating Maoism and making efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective."

"Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs," he said.

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister added.

HM Shah was born to Gujarati parents in 1964 in Mumbai. He is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.

At the age of 16, Amit Shah joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and started participating in the RSS' student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In 1989, Amit Shah was given his first organisational assignment when he was made the secretary of the BJP Ahmedabad. This marked a significant milestone in his political journey.

In 1997, he contested his first election during the Gujarat Assembly polls from the Sarkhej constituency. He served as MLA for Sarkhej and Naranpura for his first term from 1997 to 2017. In 2002, he was made a Minister in the Gujarat Cabinet.

In 2014, he was made the National President of BJP.

A member of parliament for Gujarat's Gandhinagar, HM Shah has served as the 31st Minister of Home Affairs since 2019, the longest-serving holder of the office in the country's history. He has also been the first Minister of Cooperation since July 2021.

--IANS

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