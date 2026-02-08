PM Modi encourages Malaysian businesses to explore huge India opportunities

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with four leading industry leaders from Malaysia and appreciated the growing business-to-business (B2B) connections between the two countries and the strong interest of Malaysian companies in the Indian growth story, an official statement said on Sunday.

Moreover, the Prime Minister encouraged businesses in Malaysia to explore the opportunities offered by India, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology, semiconductors, AI, and healthcare, among others.

According to an official statement, PM Modi met PETRONAS President and Group CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Berjaya Corporation Berhad Founder Tan Sri Dato' Seri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Khazanah Nasional Berhad Managing Director Dato' Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, and Phison Electronics Founder Dato Pua Khein Seng.

The statement further stated that PM Modi mentioned the initiatives and reforms undertaken in India in recent years to promote ease-of-doing-business and create a stable, efficient and predictable business and policy environment.

The Prime Minister commended the convening of the 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and expressed optimism that its deliberations will lead to deepening India-Malaysia trade and investment ties.

"The industry leaders appreciated the reforms undertaken by the Government of India towards making a Viksit Bharat, and expressed strong confidence in India’s growth story," said the statement.

They conveyed their keen interest in increasing their business presence in India by expanding their investment portfolios and exploring joint ventures with Indian counterparts.

Earlier, PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. The two leaders called for zero tolerance of terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat it in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

They agreed to counter radicalisation and violent extremism, combat financing of terrorism, and prevent the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, through cooperation in information and knowledge sharing, exchange of best practices, and capacity building.

--IANS

na/vd