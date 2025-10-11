October 11, 2025 5:24 PM हिंदी

PM Modi discusses India’s AI advancement, innovation with Qualcomm CEO

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cristiano R. Amon, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of US-based chip giant Qualcomm, and discussed India’s advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and skilling, it was informed on Saturday.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. He noted that India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape the collective future.

"It was a wonderful meeting with Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling. Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," the Prime Minister said on X social media platform.

Qualcomm CEO thanked PM Modi for the enriching discussion on strengthening the partnership between Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G.

"Thank you, PM @narendramodi, for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G. We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more," Amon wrote on X, sharing photos of the meeting.

Earlier this week, Qualcomm India said they are taking a leading role in shaping India’s digital future, emphasising its commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive technology solutions.

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the company showcased a wide range of innovations, from Edge AI and 6G to smart homes, connected devices, and advanced compute platforms -- highlighting how its technologies are driving India’s digital transformation

The company presented its vision for an intelligent and connected India through three pillars -- Personal AI, Physical AI, and Industrial AI.

Qualcomm has long been a part of India's technological journey, helping the nation transition from 3G to 5G and actively preparing for 6G through local R&D investments, strategic alliances, and early-stage research.

The company emphasised the potential of Edge AI and 5G as the two pillars of India's digital future at IMC 2025.

