PM Modi declares 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that the cooperation between India and ASEAN is growing rapidly in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime security and blue economy and declared 2026 as 'ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.'

While delivering opening remarks during the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, PM Modi said, "India has stood firmly with its ASEAN friends in every crisis. Our cooperation in HADR, maritime security, and the blue economy is growing rapidly. In light of this, we are declaring 2026 as the "ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. Along with this, we are strongly promoting bilateral cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security... 21st century is our century. It is India and ASEAN's century."

Calling ASEAN the main pillar of India's Act East Policy, the Prime Minister expressed New Delhi's support for ASEAN centrality.

He stated that the partnership between India and ASEAN is emerging as a "powerful foundation for global stability and growth."

Stressing that India and ASEAN share deep historical ties and shared values, PM Modi said, "India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population. We not only share geography, but we are also linked by deep historical ties and shared values. We are fellow travellers of the Global South. Our partnership is not just commercial but also cultural."

He said, "ASEAN is the main pillar of India's Act East Policy. India has always supported ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. During these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made steady progress, and our strong partnership is emerging as a powerful foundation for global stability and growth."

The Prime Minister noted that the theme of this year's ASEAN Summit, 'Inclusivity and Sustainability', "clearly reflects in our shared efforts - be it digital inclusion or ensuring food security and resilient supply chains amid the current challenges."

PM Modi congratulated Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the successful hosting of the ASEAN Summit.

The Prime Minister thanked the Philippines President, Bongbong Marcos, for being the country coordinator for India and congratulated Timor-Leste for joining ASEAN.

He offered condolences to the people and the royal family of Thailand on the passing away of Queen mother Sirikit.

