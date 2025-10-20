PM Modi consolidates govt's defence indigenisation policy in personal outreach with sea warriors

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has routinely spent Diwali with India’s defence forces, travelling to the frontlines, even at high-altitude posts like Siachen and the high seas. While addressing the sea warriors on-board INS Vikrant this Diwali, the Prime Minister consolidated his government's policy on defence indigenisation, infrastructure development, and national identity into a clear, precise narrative.

PM Modi has repeatedly asked citizens to be “vocal for local” so that India can be “Atmanirbhar” or self-reliant. Thus, he added: “The day India received the Swadeshi INS Vikrant our Indian Navy discarded a major symbol of colonial subjugation. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our Navy adopted a new flag.”

While outlining the achievements in renewed pursuit of “Swadeshi”, as someone who holds “country first”, he offered an emotional tribute to the personnel while outlining India’s recent achievements.

“When on way here, I wanted to live this moment, but could not; your toil, your selfless devotion, and dedication are at too great heights,” he shared.

This ability to synthesise various policies and achievements with emotion and personal bonding into a single narrative is the hallmark of a leader who prioritises coherence and seeks to communicate proactively.

The speech focussed on visible delivery and implementation speed, indicating a preference for results-oriented governance, often executed through centrally coordinated mechanisms.

Delivered in a setting with maritime symbolism and regional pride, the speech sought to translate narrative energy into political and policy momentum.

“The deep night of the ocean, and the sunrise this morning made my Diwali special in many ways. From the decks of INS Vikrant, I send Diwali greetings to the people of the country. Most importantly, heartfelt Diwali wishes to your families as well,” reflected PM Modi.

At times, there emerged an emotive and poetic PM Modi, a person who feels nature.

“Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” he mused.

For the Prime Minister, it is not only about visiting the seamen and addressing them, it was about learning, and sharing the life and times they lead.

He thus spent the night on board, after an evening spent with the guardians of the sea, sharing and celebrating a special day with song and music.

As befit an occasion on board the ship that stood guard on high seas as India answered Pakistan-sponsored killings in Pahalgam through 'Operation Sindoor', bombing terror hideouts and launch pads, the Prime Minister hailed the brave performance.

“The extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor,” he stated.

“The night spent yesterday (Diwali eve) on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield,” praised the PM Modi.

Even when not involved in direct conflicts like Operation Sindoor, Indian Navy plays an important role in guarding the water.

PM Modi did not forget to mention that.

“Indian Navy is playing a crucial role in global stability. Fifty per cent of the world's container ships go through the Indian Ocean. Our Navy is the guardian keeping this route safe,” he added. In the address, PM Modi used historical references and cultural metaphors to provide continuity between past valour and present policy choices, marking a personal outreach.

