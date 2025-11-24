PM Modi concludes G20 summit engagements and bilateral meetings, departs from South Africa

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his engagements at the G20 Summit and meetings with world leaders and departed from Johannesburg, South Africa.

"After successfully concluding his engagements at the G20 Summit and meetings with world leaders, PM Narendra Modi departs from Johannesburg, South Africa," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X.

PM Modi began his official tour on Friday, and held significant discussions with world leaders during the summit.

During the summit, PM Modi met several key leaders including France President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and others.

Addressing the third session on Sunday, PM Modi emphasised the need for a fair and just future powered by technology that is human-centric, global, and open-source, rather than finance-centric and exclusive.

He highlighted India's inclusive approach to technology, citing broad participation in digital payments, space technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Prime Minister also informed that India looks forward to welcoming the world to the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

“We have picked the theme of Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that in this era of AI, the approach must shift from thinking about ‘jobs for today’ to ‘capabilities for tomorrow’.

“We hope that in the next few years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility. This will boost innovation and benefit the youth of our planet,” PM Modi said.

Notably, World leaders at the G20 Summit reached broad consensus on disaster resilience, debt sustainability, just energy transitions and critical minerals as they adopted the G20 South Africa Summit's Leaders' Declaration on Saturday.

The announcement of the declaration's adoption was made at the opening of the summit, the first ever held in Africa. The two-day gathering is being held in Johannesburg under the theme "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

