PM Modi captures bustling excitement at Siliguri rally, says 'BJP in hearts and minds of people'

Siliguri, April 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Sunday from his rally in West Bengal's Siliguri, showcasing the large and enthusiastic crowd chanting "Modi Modi," cheering loudly, and waving BJP flags.

In the video, the Prime Minister can be seen capturing the lively atmosphere with his phone, smiling as he waves back to the massive gathering.

Sharing the video on Instagram, PM Modi wrote, "To see the mood in West Bengal, come to Siliguri. There's only one party in the hearts and minds of the people -- BJP!"

A large crowd gathered at the rally venue in Siliguri to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and listen to his address.

The attendees expressed their happiness and enthusiasm about meeting him. Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "BJP Zindabad" echoed throughout the crowd, which was holding the Tricolour, BJP flags, and portraits of PM Modi.

During his address in Siliguri, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, stating that the party's emphasis on appeasement politics is clearly reflected in the annual budgetary allocations of the state government.

"The Trinamool Congress government had allotted Rs 6,000 crore for madrasa education development. However, the state government's budgetary allocations for North Bengal, which is the gateway to Northeast India, are virtually zero. This proves that the entire focus of the Trinamool Congress-ruled government in West Bengal is just appeasement politics and to please a particular community," the Prime Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Siliguri of Darjeeling district in North Bengal.

He also reminded the people of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's engagement in a Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata in October last year, when the entire North Bengal was being ravaged by severe floods and landslides.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress leaders of backing the "Tukde-Tukde (Divisive) gang", which was to cut off the Siliguri Corridor through insurgency actions. "There is a 'Tukde-Tukde gang' in India, which has recently threatened to cut off the Siliguri Corridor. Trinamool Congress leadership at all levels supports such gangs. This is their real character. Only a BJP-led government can protect the Siliguri Corridor and thus ensure the safety of the country," the Prime Minister said.

He also accused Trinamool Congress and the state government of creating hindrances for the Union government to implement the Central welfare projects in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had addressed three mega campaign rallies across different districts of West Bengal on the same day. Following these engagements, he participated in a grand roadshow at Bagdogra near Siliguri in the Darjeeling district on Saturday evening.

As the Prime Minister's convoy moved through the roads, thousands of people lined the streets, enthusiastically chanting slogans such as "Modi-Modi" and "Jai Shree Ram". The atmosphere was charged with excitement as supporters gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the leader.

Initially, PM Modi was seen seated in the front of his vehicle beside the driver, waving to the crowd. Later, he leaned out of the vehicle window, greeting supporters while holding a replica of the BJP's election symbol, the lotus. His direct interaction further energised the crowd, with chants growing louder and more spirited.

--IANS

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