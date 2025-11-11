‘PM Modi capable of dealing with situation’: MP CM on Red Fort blast

Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of dealing with the situation arising from the blast at the Red Fort in Delhi.

“PM Modi will not spare the accused persons responsible for the blast. He is capable of dealing with the situation. This incident was very tragic. The Home Minister is investigating it,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering of Gram Panchayat heads (village Sarpanch) at an event organised by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the state at Bhopal’s Jamboori Maidan.

Before starting his speech, the Chief Minister and other participants also observed a two-minute silence.

Yadav reiterated that the government of India is fully capable of dealing with such situations, and those responsible for such incidents have never been spared under the Modi government.

The Chief Minister also claimed that PM Modi has taken a pledge to end Moaisim from India by 2026, and the results of his strong commitment have already shown, including in several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“India’s leadership is strong hands of PM Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the investigation in the blast personally, and he will present every single fact before the people of the country. Like always, the BJP government will not spare anyone found involved in Delhi’s blast,” he claimed.

Notably, in the wake of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all major cities across India to intensify security measures.

Security has been placed on the highest alert in major cities, especially Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Rewa.

Heavy police forces and other security agencies have started extensive searches at Airports, Railway stations, and marketplaces in major cities.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana held a virtual meeting with senior police officials, including IGs and SPs, late at night on Monday and directed them to stay alert.

