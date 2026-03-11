Keralam needs a new beginning, says PM Modi at NDA convention

Thiruvananthapuram, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for a political shift in Kerala, saying the state, which he repeatedly referred to as 'Keralam', stands at a crucial moment in the 21st century and needs a “new beginning” beyond the alternating rule of the two traditional political fronts.

Addressing a convention of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kochi, PM Modi said the NDA government at the Centre had ensured that the state’s name is officially recognised as 'Keralam,' adding that the move reflected respect for the state’s cultural identity.

“People across the world will now refer to Kerala as Keralam, and this has been made possible by the NDA government,” the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising that the coming decades are crucial for the state, PM Modi said Kerala has enormous potential due to its culture, coastline and climate but has failed to achieve the level of development it deserves because of the alternating rule of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front.

“This pattern has led to corruption and has become a roadblock to progress,” he said, urging voters to give the NDA a chance after “70 years of experimenting with the same political fronts.”

Calling the UDF a 'MMC group' PM Modi said it meant 'Muslim League, Maoist, Congress' which is a dangerous combination.

Promising what he described as a “double engine government,” PM Modi said an NDA government in the state would focus on sectors such as tourism, IT and emerging technologies.

He spoke about promoting initiatives such as destination weddings, international conferences and meetings to position Kerala as a major global tourism hub.

Highlighting welfare measures for coastal communities, the Prime Minister said the Centre has rolled out several schemes for fishermen, including insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for around four lakh fishermen across the country.

He also cited the Vizhinjam International Seaport as an example of infrastructure development supported by the Centre and said such projects would help transform the state’s economy.

Touching on concerns among the large Malayali diaspora in the Gulf amid tensions in West Asia, he assured that the government would continue to support Indians abroad.

He recalled earlier rescue operations that brought back citizens, including nurses from Iraq and priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil.

Taking aim at the Opposition, PM Modi accused the Congress and the Left of “playing politics” even during international crises and alleged that both fronts were equally responsible for corruption and economic stagnation in the state.

Despite what he described as “conspiracies” by the two fronts, PM Modi expressed confidence that a BJP-led NDA government would eventually emerge in Kerala and propel the state to “new heights of development.”

The PM soon after his address proceeded to Tamil Nadu, where he has a slew of programmes.

He reached Kerala just before noon and completed all three of his programmes, which included a brief road show, when he was greeted by a huge gathering despite the sweltering heat.

