PM Modi assures Kerala BJP councillors of campaigning in state polls

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation from Kerala that he would visit the state to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, describing the party's recent victory at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as significant and a major milestone for the BJP in the state.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while receiving 115 BJP elected representatives from corporations, municipalities and the three-tier panchayat institutions in Kerala at his official residence in New Delhi.

All of them had won on a BJP ticket in the December local body polls across various parts of the state.

In the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP secured 50 seats and, with the support of one Independent Councillor, was able to assume power, a development party leaders see as a breakthrough in Kerala's local body politics.

During the interaction, held as part of a governance skill development camp, Prime Minister Modi spoke at length about Kerala's development potential and its role in India's broader growth trajectory.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots engagement and ensuring effective implementation of Central schemes at the local level.

The representatives raised questions on issues, including development models for urban and rural bodies, improving delivery mechanisms, and enhancing employment opportunities for youth.

The Prime Minister responded in detail and emphasised the need for efficient governance, transparency and stronger public outreach.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the efforts of party workers and elected members in expanding the BJP's base in Kerala despite challenging political circumstances.

The meeting concluded with a group photograph and a shared meal, during which informal discussions continued.

The Kerala representatives described the interaction as encouraging and said the Prime Minister's assurance of active participation in the Assembly campaign had boosted their confidence ahead of the electoral contest.

