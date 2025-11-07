PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to a rousing public welcome

Varanasi, Nov 7 (IANS) On the eve of flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Friday to a rousing welcome, an expression of public affection which he acknowledged in a post on social media, an official said.

“After attending the programmes in Bihar today, I had the opportunity to visit Kashi, where the grand welcome by my family members left me overwhelmed,” said PM Modi on X..

Sharing details of his engagements on Saturday, he said, “Tomorrow, on November 8, from the city of Baba Vishwanath, around 8.15 in the morning, I will have the privilege of flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains along with the Banaras-Khajuraho route. These trains will make travel more convenient and secure for people in many parts of the country, while also boosting tourism and trade.”

The launch, which will be a significant step towards expanding the country’s modern rail infrastructure, promises better connectivity to Varanasi as well.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the Unesco World Heritage Site of Khajuraho, said an official statement.

The flag off marks another milestone in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services, it said.

The other new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.

By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country, said the statement.

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. It will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.

By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development, said the official statement.

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

--IANS

