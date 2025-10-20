PM Modi applauds Naval creativity in penning song ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’

Goa, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with armed forces personnel aboard INS Vikrant, India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, in a gesture that blended festivity with national pride. The evening was marked by a cultural programme that left a lasting impression on the Prime Minister, who later tweeted his admiration for the naval personnel’s creativity and spirit.

“Will always cherish the cultural programme on board INS Vikrant last evening. The naval personnel are truly creative and versatile. They penned a song ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’ which will remain etched in my memory,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle, highlighting the emotional resonance of the event.

The song, ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’, composed and performed by naval personnel, paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and their families.

PM Modi’s appreciation underscored the emotional depth and artistic talent within the ranks of India’s armed forces, often celebrated for their discipline and courage but rarely for their cultural expression.

The Prime Minister’s Diwali visit to INS Vikrant was part of his tradition of celebrating festivals with the armed forces, reinforcing solidarity and morale.

Addressing the personnel, PM Modi praised their dedication and emphasised the symbolic power of Diwali —light triumphing over darkness — as a reflection of India’s growing strength and unity.

INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022, represents a milestone in India’s naval capabilities and self-reliance in Defence manufacturing.

PM Modi’s presence aboard the vessel during Diwali added a layer of patriotic fervour to the celebrations, blending tradition with technological pride.

The cultural programme, featuring music, poetry, and performances by naval officers, showcased the human side of military life — where creativity thrives alongside duty.

PM Modi’s tweet not only acknowledged their artistic flair but also elevated the event to a national moment of reflection and gratitude.

As India continues to modernise its Defence forces, such gestures by the Prime Minister reinforce the emotional bond between the armed forces and the nation, celebrating not just their strength but their soul.

