PM Modi and Dutch counterpart Schoof discuss achieving social transformation through AI (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof on Thursday underscored the need for India and the Netherlands to work together to realise the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to achieve social transformation.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi which saw the participation of a high-level delegation from the Netherlands led by Schoof.

"Met Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. The Netherlands has made significant strides in the digital and AI world and our nations will work together in these sectors. We deliberated on strengthening linkages in semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen, talent mobility, counterterrorism and more," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Schoof for attending the Summit and appreciated the contribution of the Netherlands, as the Co-Chair of Working Group on AI for Economic Growth and Social Good. Schoof, on the other hand, underscored the importance of the Summit and expressed confidence that the Summit Declaration will steer future policy discussions.

"Acknowledging that the advent of AI marked a pivotal moment in technological evolution and held significant opportunities for the society, the two leaders underscored the need for India and the Netherlands to work together to realise the full potential of AI to achieve social transformation. In this context, the leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in emerging technologies, including AI, quantum and semiconductors," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Reviewing the bilateral relationship, both leaders welcomed the steady progress in the India-Netherlands partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the partnership in diverse sectors of WAH (Water, Agriculture, Health), clean energy, green hydrogen, defence and security, education and people to people ties. They agreed that the conclusion of the milestone India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations provided an historic opportunity to realize the full potential in trade and economic partnership between the two countries," it added.

Both leaders also exchanged views on important regional and international developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to working together on multilateral platforms for addressing global challenges. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s position on the conflict in Ukraine, emphasising the need for its earliest possible cessation. Both leaders committed to strengthen global fight against terrorism.

India and the Netherlands enjoy a strong bilateral relationship based on shared democratic values and multi-faceted cooperation in diverse areas. The two countries have a Strategic Partnership on Water covering extensive cooperation and knowledge sharing in flood management, clean water technologies, amongst other domains.

"The India-Netherlands partnership has considerably deepened in the traditional sectors of trade and investment, WAH (Water, Agriculture, Health) sectors, people-to-people ties and has recently expanded to strategic areas of technology, innovation, defence and security, renewable energy, education and maritime domain," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Prime Minister Modi had last met Schoof on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, noting that the bilateral partnership between the two nations is growing rapidly in sectors like energy, technology, innovation and water resources.

In December, both countries also held the 13th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, discussing ways to further strengthen the partnership in sectors such as critical technologies and innovation including semiconductors and AI, science and technology, green hydrogen and shipping, defence and security, as well as priority areas of Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH agenda).

