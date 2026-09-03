PM Modi and Belgian counterpart review ties, reaffirm commitment to deepen partnership

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties during their bilateral talks held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership between India and Belgium while also discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductor, fintech, critical minerals, people-to-people ties, and academic and research cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

PM Modi and PM Bart De Wever witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of defence, renewable energy, combating crime and establishing diplomatic training between the two nations. The two sides agreed to double the bilateral trade in next five years, establish a business forum, an investment forum and a consular dialogue, the MEA stated.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Later in the day, PM De Wever will deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event, in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai on Friday, where he will engage with various stakeholders, including those from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

PM Bart De Wever arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit to India. This is his first visit to India after assuming office in February last year. This is also the first visit by a Belgian PM to India in two decades, marking a significant new phase in India-Belgium relations. The visit builds on the Belgian Economic Mission led by Princess Astrid in March 2025

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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