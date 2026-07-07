PM Modi accorded grand ceremonial welcome in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta on Tuesday as he officially began his visit to Indonesia, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

As the Prime Minister made his way to the Merdeka Palace (the Presidential Palace of Indonesia), he was greeted by cheerful schoolchildren lining the road, holding the national flags of both Indonesia and India.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto warmly welcomed him, and the two leaders shared a hug.

This was followed by the national anthems of both countries.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Indonesian President Subianto, with the two leaders expected to give fresh momentum to the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key sectors.

PM Modi, who arrived in Jakarta on Monday afternoon as part of his three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, was received at the airport by Indonesian President Subianto in a rare diplomatic gesture.

The Prime Minister said he was "touched" by President Subianto's gesture of personally receiving him at the airport and expressed confidence that their discussions would further strengthen bilateral ties.

"I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi said on X. "In 2018, we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefited our people. During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors," he added.

The leaders are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in defence and maritime partnerships, critical minerals, food security and the digital economy during their meeting on Tuesday. The talks are also likely to review progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which India and Indonesia elevated in May 2018.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia, but his first bilateral visit since the ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Apart from the bilateral talks, the two leaders will travel to Yogyakarta to visit the Prambanan Temple complex, Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"President Prabowo and I will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This visit will strengthen the cultural ties between our two nations even further. While in Indonesia, I am also very much looking forward to the opportunity to interact with the Indian community," PM Modi said.

India's Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty has also said that both leaders are expected to announce the commencement of restoration work at the temple complex during the visit.

Prime Minister Modi met President Subianto last year when he visited New Delhi, where the two sides signed a wide range of agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.

The Indonesia leg marks the first stop of PM Modi's three-nation tour, following which he will travel to Australia and New Zealand for high-level engagements.

--IANS

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