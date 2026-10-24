PM-KISAN scheme becomes a financial lifeline for farmers in Chamoli

Chamoli, Oct 24 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is proving to be a valuable source of financial support for farmers in the remote district of Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

A total of 48,275 farmers in the district are benefiting from the central government’s flagship initiative, which aims to provide financial assistance to eligible farming families and help them meet essential agricultural expenses.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The amount is transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, enabling them to access financial support when needed for agricultural activities.

Farmers in Chamoli say the assistance is helping them manage the rising costs associated with cultivation. The money is being used to purchase essential agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilisers and other farming-related materials.

For small and marginal farmers, who often face financial constraints during the sowing and cultivation seasons, even modest financial assistance can provide significant relief.

Agriculture remains an important source of livelihood for many families in the mountainous region of Chamoli. However, farmers frequently encounter challenges such as high input costs, difficult geographical conditions and limited resources.

In this situation, government assistance plays an important role in supporting agricultural activities and easing some of the financial burden on farming households.

Beneficiaries have expressed their gratitude to the central government for introducing the scheme and providing timely financial assistance.

Malti, a beneficiary of the programme, is among the farmers who have received support under the initiative.

Talking to IANS, she said that the financial assistance under the scheme helps her a lot in cultivation. She spends this amount purchasing seeds and other materials useful in agricultural activities. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme.

Farmers believe that such assistance helps them address their immediate agricultural needs and continue their farming activities with greater confidence.

The PM-KISAN scheme is part of the government's broader efforts to improve farmers' financial security and strengthen the rural economy.

With 48,275 beneficiaries in Chamoli, the initiative continues to support farming households across the district.

--IANS

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