PM Modi holds brainstorming session with experts in run-up to Budget 2026-27

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussions with economists and sectoral experts for suggestions on boosting economic growth and creating more jobs in the economy as part of the consultation process for the Union Budget 2026-27, which is likely to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

Senior officials from NITI Aayog, leading economists and experts from various sectors participated in the brainstorming session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the meeting.

Economists and sectoral experts were invited to share their views on India's economic situation, development roadmap, and future challenges, an official said.

The discussions centred around various allocations to be made in the budget across sectors to enhance growth and employment in the economy. The suggestions also included ways to make investment more attractive for private investment in the economy.

Issues related to skill development of the country’s workforce to match the requirements for industry were also in focus at the meeting.

Besides, the measures required for boosting exports and strengthening India's competitiveness in foreign markets, in the wake of global economic uncertainties created by the US tariff turmoil, were taken up for discussion.

The need for further investments in large infrastructure projects such as highways, ports, railways and power projects to keep up the high growth rate and create more jobs was also underlined at the meeting.

Suggestions on the development of agriculture, MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), startups, and other sectors were made by participants, keeping in mind the need to enhance growth, generate more jobs and push ahead to achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goal.

Discussions also focused on steps needed to further promote social and economic inclusion in the country to ensure growth with equity.

Besides, inputs on the fiscal roadmap and securing the right balance between the revenue to be mobilised through taxation and other measures and the allocations under various expenditure heads while keeping the fiscal deficit on the declining glide path came up for discussion, the official added.

--IANS

sps/dan