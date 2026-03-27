PM's College of Excellence push drives academic expansion at KP College in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), March 27 (IANS) The upgradation of KP College in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, into a Prime Minister's College of Excellence has led to a significant improvement in academic standards, expansion of courses and strengthening of faculty, according to students and the college administration.

Students studying at the college shared that several positive changes have taken place since the institution received the PM's College of Excellence status. They noted that new academic programmes have been introduced and the overall quality of education has improved considerably.

The increase in faculty strength has also played a key role in enhancing classroom teaching and academic delivery, they added.

KP College Principal Dr SPS Rana said the institution has witnessed rapid development following the upgrade, with a focus on expanding both infrastructure and academic offerings.

“The biggest change is that the science faculty has been introduced again. Earlier, science courses had been shifted, and a separate college was formed, but now B.Sc. has started here once more,” Rana told IANS.

He further informed that the college is working towards introducing more professional and integrated courses in the near future.

“We have applied to start BA LL.B., and in the coming time, we will also introduce B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.A. B.Ed. programmes,” he said, adding that the increase in faculty members is helping the college move forward on the path of academic excellence.

Students also highlighted the introduction of value-added courses, which they said are proving beneficial in enhancing their skills and employability.

Subhana Qureshi, a BA final-year student at KP College, said that the overall environment of the college has improved.

“Many things have improved in the college. Value-added courses have been introduced, which are greatly benefiting students. The faculty strength has also increased,” she said.

Another student, Sanju Chauhan, echoed similar views and said that the changes have created better learning opportunities for students.

The transformation of KP College under the Prime Minister's College of Excellence initiative reflects the broader push to upgrade higher education institutions and provide students with improved academic resources, diverse course options and better career prospects.

--IANS

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