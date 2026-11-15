PLI framework emerges as one of India's most significant industrial policy interventions

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Production-linked incentive (PLI) framework has emerged as one of India's most significant industrial policy interventions and approved applications stood at 791 across 14 sectors, with cumulative actual investment exceeding Rs 2.58 lakh crore and cumulative production/sales crossing Rs 23.79 lakh crore (as on June 30, 2026), according to the government.

Exports were boosted by Rs 15.53 lakh crore, while over 14.57 lakh direct and indirect jobs were generated (comprising 8.81 lakh direct jobs and 5.75 lakh indirect jobs across IT Hardware, LSEM, and Solar PV Modules).

Cumulative incentive disbursement reached Rs 36,754 crore. The level of incentive disbursement reflects the performance-linked nature of the scheme, according to an official factsheet.

Sectoral outcomes show deeper localisation, with mobile imports declining nearly 77 per cent. PLI also enabled first-time domestic manufacturing of 191 bulk drugs, while telecom exports reached Rs 21,033 crore.

Across sectors, the PLI framework is translating policy into tangible outcomes. New factories, expanded production lines and emerging industrial clusters are reshaping India's manufacturing landscape. Policy support is translating into tangible outcomes, creating new opportunities for industry, workers and entrepreneurs alike.

The manufacturing and export performance is gaining momentum across several PLI-supported sectors. During 2021-2025, several PLI sectors recorded strong export growth, including IT Hardware (77.2 per cent), ACC Batteries (45.0 per cent), Electronics (38.8 per cent), Solar PV Modules (23.9 per cent), and Specialty Steel (22.5 per cent) on an average annual basis.

The electronics manufacturing and IT hardware sector has been the largest beneficiary of the PLI scheme. With the LSEM scheme tenure now completed, companies under the scheme achieved a cumulative investment of Rs 20,580.20 crore (nearly three times the initial target of Rs 7,000 crore), cumulative production of Rs 11,61,505 crore, direct employment of 1,69,249, and cumulative incentive disbursement of Rs 19,090.98 crore till June 2026.

Electronics production rose from Rs 11.32 lakh crore in 2024-25 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, a 15.8 per cent year-on-year increase.

India is the world's third largest pharmaceutical industry by volume and 11th largest by value. PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals has a financial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore for 2020-21 to 2028-29. The scheme supports domestic manufacturing of high-value pharmaceutical products and technological upgradation.

NITI Aayog is currently holding consultations with various ministries to further strengthen the PLI schemes to address gaps in some sectors so that domestic manufacturing capabilities get another booster shot to reduce dependence on imports.

According to NITI Aayog's November 2026 impact assessment, the PLI schemes have generated 8.49 lakh jobs so far. The government has disbursed Rs 35,354 crore in incentives, representing 18.5 per cent of the total allocated outlay. Nearly 70 per cent of the targeted segments are broadly progressing as planned.

—IANS

na/