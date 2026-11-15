Vikas Khanna reflects on his early struggles on 55th birthday: ‘A boy could be humiliated for cooking’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna marked his 55th birthday by reflecting on his journey from Amritsar to New York and recalled the challenges he faced while pursuing his passion for cooking.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt note, remembering how aspiring to become a chef was not always received positively during his childhood in Amritsar. Sharing a video, Vikas wrote, “In the Amritsar of my childhood, in the ’80s and ’90s, a boy could be humiliated for cooking. Saying I wanted to become a chef invited even more ridicule.”

The chef further expressed pride in how far his journey has brought him, hoping that his experiences would encourage others to follow their dreams without hesitation. “I’m proud of the ground my journey has broken, and I hope it makes it a little easier for another boy or an immigrant to say out loud what they want to become and Dream Big,” he added.

On his 55th birthday, Vikas also expressed gratitude for his upbringing in Amritsar and the life he has built in New York City. He said that through food and culture, he gets an opportunity every day to bring India and America closer. Sharing how he planned to mark the special occasion, Vikas revealed that he would be at his New York restaurant, Bungalow, at 4:45 p.m. to sprinkle Ganga Jal and welcome the first guests, just as he does every day.

“What a blessing it is to come home exhausted from the very work I once sat at home dreaming about,” he shared. The chef also acknowledged the support of those who helped him break barriers and achieve milestones during his career.

“Today I turn 55. I was blessed to be born to Bindu and Devinder Khanna, to be raised in Amritsar, and to make a life in New York City,” he wrote.

Concluding his note on a grateful note, Vikas said that even at 55, he remains thankful for the opportunity to welcome people from across the world to experience Indian food and culture.

Professionally, Vikas Khanna is best known for serving as a judge on the popular television cooking reality show 'MasterChef India' since its inception.

--IANS

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