November 15, 2026 11:39 AM हिंदी

Akshara Singh reveals how Chhath Puja changed her life, says ‘I have found mental peace’

Akshara Singh reveals how Chhath Puja changed her life, says ‘I have found mental peace’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has opened up about the positive changes Chhath Puja has brought into her life.

Speaking to IANS, she said the festival has given her a sense of mental peace that she values more than material wealth. Akshara shared how observing the festival has influenced various aspects of her life, including her professional journey, personality and family relationships.

Akshara said that since she began observing Chhath, she has noticed a positive transformation in her surroundings and personal life. She added that while money comes and goes, the peace of mind that comes with these changes is far more meaningful.

“Since I started Chhath, my life has changed. I don't believe in money. It comes and goes. We work hard, we will earn somehow. But the changes that have come in life, whether it is related to work or your personality, I feel that these changes give you mental peace. And at the end of the day, your mental peace is very important,” she said.

The actress further shared that she is enjoying this new phase of her life and feels that the festival has brought a positive shift in her world, family and home.

“So, I think I am just enjoying my life. And since I started Chhath, I feel that my world, my family, my home, everything seems to be changing. A very good change.”

The former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant also shared a video offering a glimpse into her Chhath Puja celebrations. In the clip shared on Instagram, she is seen preparing traditional festive offerings and taking part in the rituals associated with the festival.

On the professional front, Akshara Singh is known for her performances in Bhojpuri films such as 'Tabadala', 'Sarkar Raj' and 'Satya'. She also participated in the first season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' in 2021.

--IANS

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