PLI for food processing industries generates about 3.39 lakh direct and indirect jobs

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for food processing industries (PLISFPI) has generated about 3.39 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities so far, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, said that 170 applications have been approved under various categories of the PLISFPI till September 2025.

"The scheme has led to an increase in food processing capacity of 35.00 lakh MT per annum in the Country," the minister told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The incentives under the PLISFPI are admissible where the entire chain of manufacturing processes, including primary processing, of the food products applied for coverage under the scheme takes place in India.

According to the minister, total export of agricultural processed food products approved under the PLISFPI has increased with a CAGR of 13.23 per cent as on 2024-25 with reference to 2019-20.

Under the PLISFPI, a cumulative investment of Rs 9,207 crore has been made by the approved applicants, the Parliament was informed earlier. Also, 25 mega food parks approved by the ministry are currently operational across the country, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan told the Lok Sabha in a reply.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is also implementing a centrally sponsored PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme for providing financial, technical and business support for setting up/upgradation of micro food processing enterprises in the country. The scheme primarily adopts the One District One Product (ODOP) approach aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

The initiative aims to select, brand, and promote at least One Product from each District (One District One Product) of the country for enabling holistic socio-economic growth across all regions, he added. Under the ODOP initiative, products have been selected by states/UTs by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem on the ground in the districts. ODOP have been approved for 726 districts across 35 states/UTs under the scheme.

