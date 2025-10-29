October 29, 2025 1:35 AM हिंदी

PKL 12: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya attends Eliminator 3 match, appreciates impact of the league

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya attends Eliminator 3 match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 in New Delhi on Tuesday, appreciates impact of the league on the fans and sport. Photo credit: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya/X

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday attended the Eliminator 3 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

The Minister expressed his delight at watching the sensational action on the kabaddi mat with a post on his social media account and also posted some photographs taken at the stadium.

"Passion on the mat, India in the heart - this is the impact of Pro Kabaddi League!" Dr Mandaviya wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dr Mandaviya also appreciated the impact of the Pro Kabaddi League on the fans and the sport in general, as it has not only made kabaddi a very popular sport across top Asian Countries but has also given India many new stars.

Meanwhile, in the action on the mat, Telugu Titans ended former champions Patna Pirates’ dream run after securing an all-important and impressive 46-39 win in Eliminator 3 of Season 12 of the PKL at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. Led by the ever-present Bharat Hooda’s 23 points, the Titans will now face Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan on Wednesday night for a spot in the final.

On the other end of the mat, it was yet another exceptional performance from young Ayan Lohchab, who created his own piece of history after becoming the first PKL raider to score 20+ points in six games in a single season. He finished the season with 316 raid points to his name, 132 points more than he scored in PKL 11 (184), as he played a crucial role in the Pirates’ eight-match winning run to the Eliminator 3.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Vice Prez Radhakrishnan takes time out of busy schedule to meet his mother in Tiruppur (Photo: @CPR_VP/X/IANS)

VP Radhakrishnan takes time out of busy schedule to meet his mother in Tiruppur

Nepal halts treks to Annapurna Base Camp as snowfall poses risk

Nepal halts treks to Annapurna Base Camp as snowfall poses risk

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya attends Eliminator 3 match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 in New Delhi on Tuesday, appreciates impact of the league on the fans and sport. Photo credit: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya/X

PKL 12: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya attends Eliminator 3 match, appreciates impact of the league

Indian student who lost US visa status charged with stabbing 2 teens

Indian student who lost US visa status charged with stabbing 2 teens

Vidya Malavade reveals yoga is all about being 'fully present'

Vidya Malavade reveals yoga is all about being 'fully present'

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Tariq inspired to return to cricket by movie on MS Dhoni. Photo credit: www.telecomasia.net

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Tariq inspired to return to cricket by movie on MS Dhoni

‘Storm of the century’ makes landfall in Jamaica as island braces for huge damage

‘Storm of the century’ makes landfall in Jamaica as island braces for huge damage

‘Bundle of false promises’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc manifesto

‘Bundle of false promises’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc manifesto

Harshvardhan Rane says he will sign his next with Milap Zaveri blindly

Harshvardhan Rane says he will sign his next with Milap Zaveri blindly

‘One-Stop Centre’ providing lifeline to women victims of violence in Chamoli

‘One-Stop Centre’ providing lifeline to women victims of violence in Chamoli