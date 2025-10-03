October 03, 2025 12:21 AM हिंदी

PKL 12: Puneri Paltan tame Bengaluru Bulls in tie-break thriller; take top spot

All-round performance helps Puneri Paltan tame Bengaluru Bulls in tie-break thriller; take top spot on points table in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Former winner Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls played their second tiebreaker in as many games this season, after the two sides were locked at 29-29 in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Thursday.

The Paltan clinched the decider, also completing a double over their opponents at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday night. This was the second time that the Paltan defeated the Bulls in a tie-breaker in season 12, led by an all-round performance that took them to the top of the points table.

The Paltan and the Bulls’ clash began with a tight contest in the opening exchanges, with both sides testing each other in attack. Despite missing Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan made a strong start. Abinesh Nadarajan opened the defensive account for Puneri by executing the first tackle of the half, while raiders on both ends – Aditya Shinde and Aashish Malik – found early success. The Bulls’ Alireza Mirzaian impressed with sharp raids to keep his side in the hunt.

Puneri Paltan began to assert their authority around the 13th minute, when their defence brought down Akash Shinde to inflict the first All Out of the match. That swung momentum in their favour, giving them a slender edge despite Mirzaian’s continued resistance for the Bulls. At the end of the first 10 minutes, Puneri Paltan held a 12-9 lead over Bengaluru Bulls.

With a narrow cushion from the opening 10 minutes, the Paltan entered the second phase of the half looking to consolidate their lead. Abinesh Nadarajan continued to marshal the defence, while Aditya Shinde picked off points smartly to keep the scoreboard ticking.

But the Bulls refused to let the Season 10 champions run away with it, with Aashish and Akash striking back to reduce the deficit. Even as the Paltan stayed ahead, the Bulls piled the pressure, ensuring no easy raids came their way. Despite the Bulls’ persistence, the Paltan maintained control heading into the break. At halftime, they led 17-13, with the contest finely balanced.

The second half began with the Paltan holding a narrow lead, and they continued to manage the contest with a mix of measured raids and strong defensive play. Gurdeep and Gaurav Khatri rose to the occasion, pulling off timely tackles – including a superb Super Tackle on Alireza Mirzaian – to keep the Bulls at bay. Even as the Bulls looked to push back through Aashish Malik’s raids, the Paltan stayed disciplined.

Despite a few setbacks with Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite being brought down, Puneri’s defenders refused to allow the Bulls a free run. With their defensive wall holding firm, the Paltan maintained their slender advantage, heading into the final stretch with a 22-19 lead after 30 minutes of play.

The contest saw a dramatic shift in momentum, with the Bulls staging a late fightback to put the Paltan under serious pressure. Their raiders, led by Alireza and Ganesha Hanamantagol, kept chipping away at Puneri’s defence, while Yogesh stood firm at the back with crucial tackles.

The turning point arrived when the Bulls inflicted an All Out on Puneri Paltan around the 33rd minute, handing them a three-point advantage – their first lead of the evening. With time running out, Puneri regrouped through Aditya Shinde and Pankaj, who helped close the gap, while Abinesh Nadarajan’s late defensive contributions ensured the Bulls could not pull away further.

The match remained on a knife-edge, and as the final whistle blew, both teams found themselves level at 29 points apiece. The Paltan’s resilience in the dying minutes forced the stalemate, dragging the contest into a tie-breaker after a gripping finish.

The Paltan held their composure in the tie-breaker to defeat the Bulls 6-4. Early raids from Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde set the tone, while Gaurav Khatri and Abinesh Nadarajan kept the defence tight. Despite late resistance from the Bulls, Puneri Paltan sealed a narrow but decisive win after a 29-29 stalemate in regulation time.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

PIB debunks deepfake video falsely attributing statement to ADC Leh on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

PIB debunks deepfake video falsely attributing statement to ADC Leh on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

Ex-Pakistan player Sana Mir in trouble after controversial reference to POK while doing commentary for Pakistan v Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS filephoto

Women's World Cup: Ex-Pakistan player Sana Mir in trouble after controversial reference to POK

Practice in rain comes in handy as Dharambir wins silver in club throw competition in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Practice in rain comes in handy as Dharambir wins silver in club throw

Sandeep runs riot over Gujarat Giants as U Mumbai secure massive win in Season12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Sandeep runs riot over Gujarat Giants as U Mumbai secure massive win

Financial dignity must be core to growth, pension planning a necessity: FM Sitharaman

Financial dignity must be core to growth, pension planning a necessity: FM Sitharaman

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

With heavy hearts, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga across Northeast

With heavy hearts, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga across Northeast

Sri Lanka needs a Chief Negotiator to move India trade pact forward

Sri Lanka needs a Chief Negotiator to move India trade pact forward

Kartik Singh shoots sensational 63, sets up on course to victory again in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Pune in Pune on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Pune: Kartik Singh shoots sensational 63, sets up on course to victory again