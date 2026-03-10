Rihanna steps up security following shooting attack at her residence

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Rihanna has reportedly hiked up her personal security after the gun attack on her home, which left her shaken.

The 38-year-old singer was at home at her Beverly Hills mansion when it was struck by 10 shots with a woman named Ivanna Ortiz since arrested by police on suspicion of firing an assault rifle at the property.

As per Page Six has now reported a source told the outlet "the singer is taking extra security precautions and has even rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot because of the shooting.

Another insider said Rihanna “doesn’t understand” why her family was targeted in the shooting.

They added to Page Six the Disturbia performer has been left "freaking out” after the attack using an AR-15 rifle.

A source said: “Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened.

“Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realize that something like this can still happen. (It was) terrifying (but Rihanna is thankful) everyone is safe.”

Rihanna shares the property with her longtime rapper partner A$AP Rocky and their children RZA, three, Riot, two, and six-month-old Rocki.

t has also been reported Rihanna’s alleged home shooter reportedly targeted the singer’s mansion days after posting a threatening message directed at the performer on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, days before the shooting, suspect Ivanna Ortiz posted an abuse-filled message directed at Rihanna on Facebook on 23 February.

Sharing an image of herself wearing a leopard-print top, she is said to have written: “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

In other social media posts, the mail said Ortiz declared she was “threw (sic) with Rihanna” and described the singer as a “turn hiding…”.

Officers allege Ortiz fired the shots from a white Tesla before fleeing the scene.

The LAPD’s Robbery–Homicide Division is investigating the incident, police confirmed, with Ortiz now facing an attempted murder charge.

Radio dispatch recordings of the incident, heard by the Los Angeles Times, said at least 10 shots were fired from the vehicle before the driver left the scene.

As officers began searching for the car, a description was circulated over police radio describing the suspect as having her hair in braids and wearing a cream-coloured blouse.

Ortiz is pictured on social media wearing her hair in braids.

A police helicopter later located a Tesla in a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where Ortiz was arrested.

According to the Mail, Ortiz has previous arrests in Florida for domestic violence, careless driving and violating pretrial release conditions.

