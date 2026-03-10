March 10, 2026 11:00 AM हिंदी

Kumar Sanu says love for ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ remains timeless across generations

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu says the enduring love for the iconic 1990 song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye from the film “Jurm” continues to warm his heart, decades after it was released.

Kumar Sanu took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him singing the number in the 90’s and then crooning the track in 2026. He then went on to reflect on how the melody has remained close to people across generations.

“Decades have passed, but the love for this melody remains timeless. It warms my heart to see every generation find a piece of themselves in this song,” Sanu wrote in the caption.

He added that even after all these years, the message of companionship and support embedded in the song continues to resonate with listeners.

“Even after all these years, the message remains the same: ‘Jab koi baat bigad jaye, jab koi mushkil pad jaye... tum dena saath mera.’ Thank you for walking this musical journey with me…,” he wrote.

“Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” is sung by Sanu and Sadhana Sargam. It is pircturised on Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Sheshadri. The track was from the film “Jurm” directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. It stars Vinod Khanna, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sangeeta Bijlani. It is based on the 1987 movie Someone to Watch Over Me.

The song was inspired by the English track "500 Miles" made popular in the United States and Europe during the 1960s folk revival. The simple, repetitive lyrics tell the story of a traveler who is far from home, out of money, and too ashamed to return.

Kumar Sanu is known for his melodious voice and prolific output, recording songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Odia.

Sanu gained widespread recognition with the soundtrack of Aashiqui in 1990. In 1993, Sanu entered the Guinness World Records for recording 28 songs in a single day. In recognition of his contributions to Indian music, Sanu was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009.

--IANS

dc/

