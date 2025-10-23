PKL 12: Alireza’s Super 10 ends Bengal Warriorz campaign; helps Bengaluru Bulls jump to third place

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Haryana Steelers delivered a dominant performance to defeat the Telugu Titans 45–34 in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Steelers started strong, with Shivam Patare playing a key role in the early stages through sharp raids and quick points. As the match progressed, Vinay took charge of the attack, while the defence unit stood firm, consistently stopping the Titans’ attempts to fight back. The Haryana Steelers started the match on a strong note, earning the first point through a brilliant tackle from Hardeep to take an early lead. They added another point soon after by claiming a bonus in the next raid, putting pressure on the Telugu Titans.

However, the Titans responded quickly, opening their account through a successful raid by Bharat. That point helped them gain momentum, and the Titans soon began to dominate the proceedings with a strong all-round performance. Within the first five minutes, they had taken control of the match with a 6-4 lead.

The Titans continued to press hard and delivered a major blow by inflicting an All Out, which stretched their advantage to six points. But the Haryana Steelers refused to back down. Shivam Patare led the fightback with smart and effective raids, helping his side reduce the gap to 10-8.

As the first half progressed, the Steelers tightened their defence and maintained pressure on the Titans, cutting the deficit to just one point at 11-10 when the Strategic Time Out was taken.

When play resumed, the Haryana Steelers came out with great intent and quickly turned the game around by inflicting an All Out on the Telugu Titans. That brilliant effort helped them take a narrow 14–13 lead.

The contest remained evenly matched, with both teams trading points consistently through a mix of sharp raids and solid tackles. By the time the first half came to an end, the Steelers held a slim edge with a 21–20 lead. During this phase, Bharat was the standout performer for the Telugu Titans, completing his Super 10 with a series of smart and confident raids.

The second half began with both teams showing great intensity, matching each other point for point and refusing to give an inch. The contest remained tight until Mayank Saini produced a brilliant two-point raid, which gave the Haryana Steelers a much-needed cushion.

That raid shifted the momentum firmly in the Steelers’ favour as they continued to dominate both in attack and defence. Their all-round effort soon paid off when they inflicted an All Out on the Telugu Titans, extending their lead further. By the time the Strategic Time Out was taken in the second half, the Haryana Steelers were firmly in control with a 34–26 lead.

After the game resumed, both teams continued to trade points, but the Haryana Steelers managed to keep the momentum on their side. Vinay was in top form as he completed his Super 10, adding valuable points for his team. The Steelers’ dominance only grew stronger as they inflicted another All Out, extending their lead to 43–29 and putting the result beyond doubt.

Maintaining their composure and control till the end, the Haryana Steelers wrapped up the game with a comprehensive win by a huge margin, showcasing their all-round strength and consistency.

