October 25, 2025 10:29 AM हिंदी

Piyush Pandey played a pivotal role in raising awareness about UJALA scheme: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Pandey played a pivotal role in raising awareness about UJALA scheme: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme, launched a decade ago, has become a grand success and the credit for raising awareness goes to Piyush Pandey — a Padma Shri recipient and architect of the Indian advertising — Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Over a decade ago, on January 5, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted “me with rollout of the ambitious UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) scheme to revolutionise India's energy consumption by promoting efficient lighting solutions,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

“We focussed on reaching every household not just through policy, but through powerful messaging that touched hearts, and that's where Piyush Pandey stepped in,” said Goyal.

An ardent admirer of PM Modi’s vision, he crafted a beautiful and compelling video and dedicated it to the people of India.

The message resonated with the people and his creative brilliance played a pivotal role in raising awareness about energy conservation.

“It has not only led to significant savings on electricity bills for crores of households but also contributed to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions,” the minister remarked.

Introduced as the Domestic Efficient Lighting Programme (DELP) and later rebranded, UJALA set out to revolutionise household lighting by providing affordable energy-efficient LED bulbs, tube lights, and fans to millions of Indian homes.

As of January 6, 2025, the UJALA scheme had distributed 36.87 crore LED bulbs, making it one of the most widely adopted initiatives in the country.

This effort, jointly undertaken by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and DISCOMs under the Ministry of Power, sought to make energy-saving technologies accessible while addressing challenges such as high electrification costs and carbon emissions.

Over the past decade, UJALA has evolved into the world’s largest zero-subsidy domestic lighting programme, exemplifying India's commitment to reducing energy consumption, enhancing environmental awareness, and fostering economic efficiency.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra heads for an early morning shoot for 'Vvan: Force of the Forest'

Sidharth Malhotra heads for an early morning shoot for 'Vvan: Force of the Forest'

Ace director Rajeev Menon on Piyush Pandey's demise: Will miss you big time champion! (Photo Credit: Rajeev Menon/Instagram)

Ace director Rajeev Menon tells Piyush Pandey: Will miss you big time champion!

Ammy Virk wants to leave behind a ‘legacy’ with his work in cinema

Ammy Virk wants to leave behind a ‘legacy’ with his work in cinema

Holiday-truncated week sees festive-driven optimism, all eyes on India-US trade deal

Holiday-truncated week sees festive-driven optimism, all eyes on India-US trade deal

Piyush Pandey played a pivotal role in raising awareness about UJALA scheme: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Pandey played a pivotal role in raising awareness about UJALA scheme: Piyush Goyal

Emma Stone: Willem Dafoe’s actually an alien

Emma Stone: Willem Dafoe’s actually an alien

India to engage constructively with UN to advance voice of Global South: Minister

India to engage constructively with UN to advance voice of Global South: Minister

BB19: Housemates plan the sweetest birthday surprise for Abhishek Bajaj; Ashnoor Kaur leads

BB19: Housemates plan the sweetest birthday surprise for Abhishek Bajaj; Ashnoor Kaur leads

US keen to finalise trade deal with S. Korea as soon as possible

US keen to finalise trade deal with S. Korea as soon as possible

My salutations, respect to all those observing fast: PM Modi extends heartfelt greetings to devotees on Nahay Khaay

My salutations, respect to all those observing fast: PM Modi extends heartfelt greetings to devotees on Nahay Khaay