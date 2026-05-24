'INDI alliance's conspiracy to set India ablaze will never succeed': Piyush Goyal on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday following his recent remarks at a party meeting, alleging that opposition parties were attempting to create instability in the country.

The political exchange comes after Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that the “Modi government will fall in the next one year” during a Congress minority advisory committee meeting, attributing it to rising economic discontent.

Reacting strongly on social media platform X, Goyal accused Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties of promoting a coordinated narrative against the government and the nation.

In his post, Goyal wrote: “Rahul Gandhi's statement points towards a major conspiracy by the Congress, along with all opposition parties, and the toolkit gang dreaming of destabilizing India, against the country. This is no ordinary statement but a serious plot to spread anarchy in the nation.”

“When Rahul Gandhi and Company realized that they couldn't remove the dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji from the hearts of the people and couldn't defeat the BJP in a direct democratic battle, now they want to incite violence across the country,” he added.

Goyal further mentioned: “They harbor so much hatred for India that they can't even bear to see anything good happening to the nation. Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions, and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs - this reveals what the Congress's true intentions are?"

"The people of the country are wise. They understand Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and the toolkit gang working against the nation very well. The public has repeatedly given these people a resounding response. The INDI alliance's conspiracy to set India ablaze will never succeed,” he said.

The remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s comments during the Congress minority advisory committee meeting, where he reportedly stated: “Modi government will fall in the next one year,” adding that rising economic distress would contribute to political change.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra also reacted sharply, saying, "The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has once again made a provocative statement. In a meeting yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that within the next one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will fall. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has made such remarks. In 2019 as well, he said that a time would come when people would come out on the streets and beat Prime Minister Modi with sticks. It was said in Parliament, and the Prime Minister responded very calmly, saying that he would do more yoga and pranayama, and that he would strengthen his back if such things were said about him..."

During the same meeting, Congress leader Imran Masood also spoke about the need to reshape the party’s outreach to the Muslim community and highlight its contributions, emphasising a shift in political narrative ahead of upcoming elections.

--IANS

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