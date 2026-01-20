Kashmiri Hindu groups in US renew justice call on Exodus Day

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) Kashmiri Hindu advocacy groups in the United States on Monday (Indian time) renewed their call for justice, restoration and secure rehabilitation of the community, marking January 19 as Exodus Day.

In a statement, the Kashmir Hindu Foundation and Panun Kashmir described the date as a reminder of what they called the systematic displacement of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley.

The groups said January 19 symbolises a "deliberate and sustained process of ethnic cleansing" that uprooted an indigenous community. They said Kashmiri Hindus lost not only homes but also roots and civilisational identity.

They rejected what they called symbolic gestures, selective amnesia, and tourism-focused narratives as inadequate responses.

Sunanda Vashisht, writer and political commentator and Chairperson of the Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies, said the crimes could not be seen as a single historical episode.

"Genocide is not an event; it is a process aimed at wiping out or severely weakening particular identity-based groups. These groups are perceived as a threat to the offenders' identity or dominance," she said.

Panun Kashmir Convener Dr Agnishekhar said the return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Hindus was possible only through the adoption of the Margdarshan Resolution by the Government of India.

Any alternative approach, he said, failed to address the political, security, and civilisational aspects of the issue.

Nitin Dhar, speaking for the Panun Kashmir Youth Wing, rejected the narrative of "Kashmiriyat." He said Kashmir historically followed "Kashmir Deshachar," a distinct civilisational and cultural ethos that was later destroyed.

He said falsified narratives could not replace historical truth.

Kashmir Hindu Foundation founder Deepak Ganju demanded that all movable and immovable properties sold by displaced Kashmiri Pandits after 1989 be officially declared "distress sales."

He said such transactions should be declared null and void, with possession restored to the rightful owners as per land records.

KHF President Anit Monga also called for a blanket ban on acquisition or encroachment of abandoned properties.

The groups said justice, restitution, and secure rehabilitation were constitutional and moral imperatives. They urged India, civil society and the international community to acknowledge the genocide and take decisive steps to ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Hindus.

