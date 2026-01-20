January 20, 2026 10:05 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff celebrates nine years of his Konkani film ‘Soul Curry’

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is celebrating nine years of his Konkani-language film ‘Soul Curry’, which released in 2017.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a string of glimpses from the film, which was directed by Nieelesh Malkar.

The film also stars Seema Biswas and Sonam Morajkar in the lead roles. It won many awards in the state of Goa, and Jackie took home an award individually for his work in the film.

For the caption, Jackie simply wrote: “#09yearsofsoulcurry.”

The film follows Philip, an arrogant and once-renowned saxophone player whose rigid mindset and refusal to adapt to changing musical times leave him struggling for work. Married to Mary, a gifted singer who gave up her dreams for love, Philip is deeply flawed and obsessed with the absence of a son. His resentment at having four daughters drives him to abandon his family.

Philip finds some stability when his childhood friend Michael offers him a bookkeeping job. He also rents out a room to an aspiring guitarist Henry. Matters take a turn when Angelica, an aspiring singer aiming to win the Kingfisher Voice of Goa title, becomes a paying guest.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/

