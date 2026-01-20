Anupam Kher's 2016 memories feature late buddy Satish Kaushik

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) As is the ongoing trend these days, veteran actor Anupam Kher decided to reflect on some of his fond memories from 2016.

Rewinding the clock 10 years back, Kher shared some throwback photos from 2016, which showed him posing with some Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor.

He also got clicked with some Hollywood actors like Robert De Niro and Gerard Butler.

The post further had the veteran actor posing with his mother Dulari and actor brother Raju Kher.

However, one picture that stood out was of Kher facing the camera with his late friend, Satish Kaushik. Accompanying these two was another buddy, Anil Kapoor.

For the unaware, Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack in Gurugram in March 2023, at the age of 66.

Although he is not with us anymore, Kher is known to maintain a close bond with the family of his late friend.

In October last year, Kher shared a glimpse of his lunch gathering on social media, where he and Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika were seen playing tongue twisters.

“WE ARE BACK! As a tradition, I came to have lunch with Shashi ji and Vanshika, and after great persuasion Vanshika darling agreed to do this video . Here are a few tounge twisters. Do try them at home or anywhere with your parents, friends or siblings. Jai Ho!.," he captioned the post.

Before that, Kher reminisced about some fond memories with Kaushik on his 68th birth anniversary.

He shared on social media, “Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!"

“An update about #TanviTheGreat - we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touchwood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend," Kher added.

