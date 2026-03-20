March 20, 2026 11:44 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and discussed ways to address trade-related issues and further deepen economic partnership.

Hamidullah posted on X that it was a privilege to call on Commerce Minister, in Delhi.

“He is a leader with exceptional wisdom, passion and foresight. He shared his vision of deepening economic partnership. Discussed ways to advance wider economic partnership aside addressing prevalent trade-related issues to driven by shared benefits for both people,” Hamidullah wrote.

“At the end, he was struck learning about Jamdani weaving heritage,” The Bangladesh envoy further stated.

Jamdani is a fine muslin fabric originated in Bangladesh. The cherished art of Jamdani weaving has been duly recognised by UNESCO as the intangible cultural heritage.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Riaz Hamidullah, with discussions focusing on advancing bilateral ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Met with High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah of Bangladesh. Our conversation was focused on advancing our bilateral ties."

India on Thursday said that it continues to assist Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries on the issue of energy supply requirements while balancing domestic needs, refining capacity, and diesel availability.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India has received energy requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and other neighbouring countries.

He mentioned that India has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh since 2007 through various modes of transportation and continues to assist the South Asian nation, along with other neighbouring countries.

With the energy shipping routes having been impacted due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, he mentioned that the supply of LPG remains a matter of concern.

Earlier this month, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, held a series of meetings with ministers of the newly-formed Tarique Rahman led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

MJ Daffue and Rashid Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2 of the DP World PGTI Open at Classic Golf and Country Club in Nuh (Haryana) on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Open 2026: Daffue and Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2

The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: KKR

IPL 2026: The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says KKR captain Rahane

Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Formula 1: Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Gujarat: Surat airport adds laptop workstations to enhance productivity for business travellers

Gujarat: Surat airport adds laptop workstations to enhance productivity for business travellers

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna storm ahead as women’s singles semifinals line-up takes shape in the Indian Open 2026 squash championship being played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: JSW Sport

Indian Open squash: Anahat, Tanvi storm ahead as semi-final line-up takes shape

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest individual score in the format. Photo credit: GCA's Instagram handle

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls, in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest score in the format

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Jharkhand’s Pinky Rana honoured for role in Jal Jeevan mission, all village households get clean water

Jharkhand’s Pinky Rana honoured for role in Jal Jeevan mission, all village households get clean water