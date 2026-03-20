Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and discussed ways to address trade-related issues and further deepen economic partnership.

Hamidullah posted on X that it was a privilege to call on Commerce Minister, in Delhi.

“He is a leader with exceptional wisdom, passion and foresight. He shared his vision of deepening economic partnership. Discussed ways to advance wider economic partnership aside addressing prevalent trade-related issues to driven by shared benefits for both people,” Hamidullah wrote.

“At the end, he was struck learning about Jamdani weaving heritage,” The Bangladesh envoy further stated.

Jamdani is a fine muslin fabric originated in Bangladesh. The cherished art of Jamdani weaving has been duly recognised by UNESCO as the intangible cultural heritage.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Riaz Hamidullah, with discussions focusing on advancing bilateral ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Met with High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah of Bangladesh. Our conversation was focused on advancing our bilateral ties."

India on Thursday said that it continues to assist Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries on the issue of energy supply requirements while balancing domestic needs, refining capacity, and diesel availability.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India has received energy requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and other neighbouring countries.

He mentioned that India has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh since 2007 through various modes of transportation and continues to assist the South Asian nation, along with other neighbouring countries.

With the energy shipping routes having been impacted due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, he mentioned that the supply of LPG remains a matter of concern.

Earlier this month, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, held a series of meetings with ministers of the newly-formed Tarique Rahman led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

—IANS

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