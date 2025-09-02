September 02, 2025 11:38 AM हिंदी

Pierce Brosnan: It’s wonderful at the age of 72 to have had a career

Pierce Brosnan: It’s wonderful at the age of 72 to have had a career

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan finds it “wonderful” to have a career at the age of 72 and to still find employment.

The 72-year-old actor has had no qualms about his advancing years because getting older is a "gift".

He told The Independent: “I have become (an OAP). One grows into one’s years, and that is a gift in itself. It’s wonderful at the age of 72 to have had a career and to still find employment."

Brosnan enjoyed a "glorious summer" working on his latest film The Thursday Murder Club and saw a lot of similarities between himself and his character Red Ron, particularly their willingness to stand up for what they think is right, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Ron and I are joined at the hip in some respects. He has gone out into the trenches fighting for the cause. As an actor, I’ve gone out and done the same in the world of environmental activism.”

“I know what it’s like to go up against ‘the man’, to protest, to be part of the endeavour to do well by your fellow man, your environment, whether it be oceans or old-growth trees.”

The actor, who played agent 007 in four James Bond films, believes the younger generation are not "protesting enough" and while he wishes people were more open to speaking up for what matters, he can understand why it has become more difficult to do so.

He said: “This generation is not protesting enough. It seems to have kind of lost a voice for speaking out against what is happening, whether it be in politics or the environment, or life. But the restrictions now are quite severe. You can feel the manacle of power.

"But nevertheless, I think, if one keeps hope and faith alive, that the pendulum will swing back to an equilibrium of dignity and compassion for each other.”

After playing James Bond in four movies, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002) , the actor would love to return to the role.

Asked if his return is what the franchise needs following the departure of Daniel Craig, he said: “Well, that’s a good question.

Richard Osman was saying the same thing, ironically, this morning, and I don’t know Richard that well, but he waxed lyrical about my being an older Bond… It’s very possible. They know where to find me.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

States to get Rs 10 lakh crore in SGST, Rs 4.1 lakh crore via devolution despite rate rejig

States to get Rs 10 lakh crore in SGST, Rs 4.1 lakh crore via devolution despite rate rejig

Anupama Solanki talks about her he sudden exit from ‘Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subha’

Anupama Solanki talks about her he sudden exit from ‘Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subha’

Gold, silver ETFs rally on US Fed rate cut expectations, festive demand

Gold, silver ETFs rally on US Fed rate cut expectations, festive demand

Bill Skarsgard on ‘Locked’: The movie was not an easy one

Bill Skarsgard on ‘Locked’: The movie was not an easy one

Need to become self-reliant in manufacturing tech for speech and hearing: President Murmu

Need to become self-reliant in manufacturing tech for speech and hearing: President Murmu

Srishti Jain on ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ role: Learning the local dialect has been rewarding

Srishti Jain on ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ role: Learning the local dialect has been rewarding

Semicon India: India a lighthouse of stability amid global uncertainty, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Semicon India: India a beacon of stability amid global uncertainty, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

‘Congress is quintessential vote chor’, Amit Malviya claims Pawan Khera holds two voter IDs

'Congress is quintessential vote chor', Amit Malviya claims Pawan Khera holds two voter IDs

Awami League highlights Bangladesh's 'deepest crisis' in years under Yunus regime

Awami League highlights Bangladesh's 'deepest crisis' in years under Yunus regime

Indian Army arrives in Alaska for 21st edition of ‘Yudh Abhyas 2025’

Indian Army arrives in US for 21st edition of 'Yudh Abhyas 2025'