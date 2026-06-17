PIB Fact Check debunks fake ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’ letter purportedly issued by Defence Secretary

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Wednesday dismissed as fake a letter circulating on social media that falsely claimed to have been issued by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh regarding preparations for “Operation Sindoor 2.0”.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check cautioned the public against falling for misinformation and clarified that neither the Defence Secretary nor the Ministry of Defence had issued any such communication.

“Do not fall for fake news!” PIB Fact Check said in its post.

The fact-checking unit stated that a letter allegedly issued by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was being widely circulated online, claiming to outline preparations for “Operation Sindoor 2.0”.

“This letter is Fake. Neither the Defence Secretary nor the Defence Ministry has issued any such letter,” the post said.

PIB Fact Check also shared an image of the purported document, which carried the title, “Subject: Operation Sindoor 2.0; Prime Minister’s Directive, Strategic Intent.” The agency clarified that the document was fabricated and had no connection with the Ministry of Defence or any official government communication.

Urging citizens to remain vigilant, the fact-checking unit advised people to verify information through official channels before sharing it on social media.

“Beware of fake news circulating online and always depend on reliable official sources for verified information,” PIB Fact Check said, adding, “Report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck.”

The clarification comes amid continued efforts by government agencies to counter misinformation and prevent the spread of unverified claims on digital platforms.

Earlier, PIB Fact Check had debunked another set of viral social media claims alleging that Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal were visiting London along with judges and participating in a badminton event there.

Addressing the claims on X, the fact-checking unit categorically stated that the reports were false and that neither Rijiju nor Meghwal was in London.

“This claim is fake. Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal are not visiting London,” PIB Fact Check said.

The agency further clarified that photographs accompanying the viral posts were being misrepresented. According to PIB Fact Check, the images were not taken in London but during the All India Judges’ Badminton Championship held at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi in November 2025.

Reiterating its appeal to citizens, PIB Fact Check urged people not to share misleading or unverified content and encouraged them to report suspicious photos, videos, or messages related to the Government of India for verification through official channels.

--IANS

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