October 08, 2025 4:21 PM हिंदी

PhonePe PG, RuPay and JioHotstar partner to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay

PhonePe PG, RuPay and JioHotstar partner to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG) on Wednesday announced a partnership with RuPay and JioHotstar to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay.

PhonePe PG announced the rollout of its subscription IQ, anchored by UPI AutoPay on RuPay credit cards, in collaboration with JioHotstar at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 here.

The move enables PhonePe PG to offer UPI AutoPay mandates powered by RuPay credit cards, creating a convenient way for customers to manage recurring payments.

Traditionally, UPI AutoPay mandates were linked directly to bank accounts, which meant payments could fail if the account balance was low on the debit date.

By enabling UPI AutoPay on RuPay credit cards, customers now have the flexibility to route their subscription payments through a credit line, ensuring uninterrupted access to services like JioHotstar without worrying about failed renewals due to insufficient funds.

For merchants and businesses, this might translate into fewer payment failures, lower customer drop-offs, and a smoother subscription experience.

The solution supports multiple recurring payment modes -- from UPI AutoPay to eNACH and card-based recurring billing, giving merchants a single platform to manage all types of subscription payments efficiently.

“With this launch, our aim is to give users a simple and reliable way to manage recurring payments. They can set up AutoPay once, enjoy uninterrupted access to services, and cancel anytime as per their choice. For merchants, this feature ensures higher payment reliability and smoother transactions,” said Ankit Gaur, Head – Payment Gateway & Online Merchants, PhonePe.

“By bringing RuPay Credit Cards to UPI AutoPay, we are giving the ecosystem a solution that is simple for users, reliable for businesses, and built for scale,” he added.

The new feature will soon be available to more businesses through PhonePe PG’s subscription suite, paving the way for more reliable and customer-friendly recurring payments across India.

“At JioHotstar, our priority is to deliver a seamless entertainment experience to our subscribers. This partnership ensures our users enjoy uninterrupted access to their favourite shows and movies, and brings both convenience and reliability to subscription payments, making it easier than ever for customers to stay connected to the stories they love,” a JioHotstar spokesperson said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for lapses in Pilot training

DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for lapses in pilot training

HM Amit Shah switches account from Gmail to Zoho Mail

HM Amit Shah switches account from Gmail to Zoho Mail

Sensex, Nifty end lower after volatile trade; IT stocks shine

Sensex, Nifty end lower after volatile trade; IT stocks shine

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Gauri Khan ‘love & blessings’ as she turns 55th

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Gauri Khan ‘love & blessings’ as she turns 55th

PhonePe PG, RuPay and JioHotstar partner to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay

PhonePe PG, RuPay and JioHotstar partner to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay

B'desh: Arrest warrants issued for Hasina, others in enforced disappearance cases

B'desh: Arrest warrants issued for Hasina, others in enforced disappearance cases

3 scientists win 2025 Chemistry Nobel for developing metal-organic frameworks

3 scientists win 2025 Chemistry Nobel for developing metal-organic frameworks

'He is my own brother, he is my child': Dabang Delhi coach Joginder Narwal hails Fazel Atrachali on 200-match feat

'He is my brother, my child': Dabang Delhi coach Joginder Narwal hails Fazel Atrachali on 200-match feat

India's rich Ayush traditions showcased in Russia's Kazan

India's rich Ayush traditions showcased in Russia's Kazan

Raj Babbar reflects on Raaj Kumar’s iconic career and enduring influence on his birth anniversary

Raj Babbar reflects on Raaj Kumar’s iconic career and enduring influence on his birth anniversary