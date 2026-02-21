February 21, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) India’s pharmaceutical exports grew by 9.4 per cent in 2024–25 to reach $30.47 billion, and the industry is now preparing to achieve double-digit growth in 2026–27 with strong government support, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

The interaction, organised on the theme “Scaling up Pharma Exports,” reflected the government’s focus on expanding India’s global footprint in medicines through closer coordination with industry and regulators.

The initiative is being carried forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s pharmaceutical sector, currently valued at around $60 billion, is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030, the ministry said.

The country ranks third globally in terms of volume of medicines produced and exports its pharmaceutical products to more than 200 countries.

Over 60 per cent of these exports go to highly regulated markets. The United States accounts for 34 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports, while Europe contributes 19 per cent.

In a video message, the Commerce Secretary emphasised the need for regular engagement with exporters and manufacturers, along with timely responses to challenges in regulated markets.

He reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of strengthening India’s position as a trusted global trade partner and ensuring that affordable, high-quality medicines from India continue to reach people across the world.

The inaugural session saw participation from the Department of Commerce, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and the Food and Drugs Control Administration, along with industry representatives.

Discussions focused on simplifying regulatory processes, improving export facilitation and aligning policies with the next phase of sectoral growth, it added.

Special attention was given to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which often face compliance, documentation and inspection challenges.

Participants also discussed the direction set in the Union Budget 2026–27, which places biopharma and biologics at the centre of India’s healthcare and manufacturing priorities.

The proposed Biopharma SHAKTI initiative, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years, aims to strengthen India’s ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars, reduce import dependence and help the country capture 5 per cent of the global biopharmaceutical market.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from all legends of the game, says Usman Tariq ahead of Pakistan's Super 8s match against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Abhishek Sharma’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face South Africa in their first match of Super 8s in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face SA in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Smriti Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports