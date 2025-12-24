PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat among top contenders for Tata Open starting on Thursday

Jamshedpur, Dec 24 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Wednesday announced the Tata Open golf tournament, which will be held in Jamshedpur from December 25 to 28. The four-day tournament will be hosted at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur. The event offers a prize purse of Rs 2 crore and constitutes the last leg of the 2025 PGTI season.

The tournament will have a field of 126 professionals. The event will be played in the stroke-play format, consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds.

The format for the event is as follows: In round one, one half of the field will play its 18 holes at Beldih Golf Club while the other half of the field will play its 18 holes at the Golmuri Golf Club. In round two, both halves of the field will switch venues (those who played at Beldih in Round One play eighteen holes at Golmuri in round two, and vice-versa).

In rounds three and four, after the cut has been applied, the leading groups will tee off from Golmuri and play their first nine holes at Golmuri before moving to Beldih to play their second nine holes.

The tournament will feature some of the top Indian professionals, such as 2025 PGTI Order of Merit champion Yuvraj Sandhu, 2024 PGTI Order of Merit champion Veer Ahlawat, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Arjun Prasad, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema, Om Prakash Chouhan (former champion), Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, and Chikkarangappa, to name a few.

The top foreign players in the field are Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and Mithun Perera (former champion), Bangladesh’s Md Siddikur Rahman and Jamal Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, American Koichiro Sato, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

Besides Om Prakash Chouhan and Mithun Perera, the other former Tata Open champions in the field are Mukesh Kumar, Shamim Khan, and Gurki Shergill. The local challenge will be led by professional Kurush Heerjee.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The PGTI extends our sincere gratitude to Tata Steel for their unwavering commitment to Indian golf and for the revival of the Tata Open—one of the most iconic tournaments in the history of the PGTI. Its return as the season finale in 2025 has added a special significance to the calendar and has rightly made it one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the year.

“The Tata Open 2025 brings together a stellar field of India’s leading professionals competing for a handsome prize purse across the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur. The stage is set for a thrilling week of golf that promises to captivate fans on-site, as well as television and digital audiences across the country and overseas.

"With PGTI Rankings, playing cards for the next season, and pride on the line, the intensity is expected to reach its peak as players make one final push in a fitting climax to the season. We wish all the players the very best and look forward to an unforgettable Tata Open,” he said.

--IANS

