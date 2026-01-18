PGTI Tour: Md Nawab wins Pre-Qualifying I, 27 players qualify for Final Stage

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Md Nawab of Patna came up with an even-par 72 in Round Two to total one-under 143 and thus win Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2026, being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad. From a total field of 141 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 27 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at six-over 150.

The 45-year-old seasoned professional, Md Nawab (71-72), who was overnight tied second and two shots off the lead, mixed three birdies and three bogeys in round two. After two late bogeys, Nawab managed to finish the round well with a chip-in birdie on the 18th.

“My chipping and putting stood out over the last two days. I was also quite accurate with my iron shots. My chip-in from the bunker for a birdie on the closing 18th today summed up the week for me," Nawab said. “I would like to credit my elder brother and mentor Md Islam, for helping me improve my game. I also thank my good friend and fellow professional Om Prakash Chouhan for all his insight and guidance that also contributed to my performance here in Ahmedabad,” he added.

Amateur Aryav Shah (71-73) and Uganda’s Marvin Kibirige (71-73) tied second place at even-par 144.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajesh Kumar, who hails from Panchkula, garnered six birdies, a bogey, and a double-bogey to take the top honours on day one.

Five players were tied in second place at one under 71. This bunch of five players included Md Nawab, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, amateurs Aryav Shah and Shubham Kumar, and Uganda’s Marvin Kibirige.

The Qualifying School, which marks the beginning of each PGTI season, is one of the most important events on the PGTI calendar as it is the only route for players to qualify to play on the PGTI in a particular season. The tournament determines the criteria for players for the whole season.

This year’s Qualifying School event started with over 450 golfers, and besides Indian participants, this year’s Qualifying School also features as many as 39 golfers from foreign countries.

The First Stage of the Qualifying School comprises three 36-hole events – Pre-Qualifying I, Pre-Qualifying II, and Pre-Qualifying III. While Pre-Qualifying I started on January 17 – 18, Pre-Qualifying II will be held on January 20 and 21, and Pre-Qualifying III takes place on January 23 and 24.

A total of 77 players from the First Stage (Pre-Qualifying) will go through to the Final Stage. The qualifiers from the First Stage will join the exempt players in the Final Stage, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 – 30.

At the end of the Final Stage, the top qualifiers with a specific cut-off will earn their full cards for the 2026 PGTI season. The Final Stage offers a total prize purse of INR 10 lakh.

--IANS

