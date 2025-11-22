November 22, 2025 5:25 AM हिंदी

PGA Tour: Rough start for Sahith Theegala in first Fall Season event

Rough start for Sahith Theegala at RSM Classic in first Fall Season event of the PGA Tour at the Plantation Course at Sea Island. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

St. Simons Island, Nov 21 (IANS) Sahith Theegala had a rough opening day at the RSM Classic, the last Fall Season event on the PGA Tour. Theegala, who lost a good part of the year due to injury, shot an even par 70 and was way down in tied-125th place after the first day at the Plantation Course at Sea Island.

Starting on the tenth in the event being played over two courses -- at the Plantation Course and the Seaside course, the Indian-American had just one birdie on the seventh, which was his 16th hole, and gave that away with a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.

Doug Ghim narrowly missed a putt for 59 on a calm day of low scoring. He settled for a share of the course record on the Seaside Course at Sea Island, posting a 10-under 60 at The RSM Classic.

Davis Thompson, the son of tournament director Todd Thompson, and Rico Hoey also were 10 under, each with a 62 at the Plantation Course used for the opening two rounds. Andrew Putnam was in sight of a sub-60 round until he closed with two pars for a 9-under 61 on the Seaside course.

Joining him at 9-under 61 was Andrew Novak, playing for the first time since the TOUR Championship in late August and the first time since becoming a father.

The Seaside typically is a stronger test because of the wind coming off the water. Except on this day, there was no wind and exceptionally warm weather, ideal for low scores.

Ghim came in at No. 125, so this was the start he needed. He's not sure how high he has to finish to get into the top 100, and he's not sure he wants to know.

Johnny Keefer (65) at T-23, who led the Korn Ferry Tour this year to secure his card, came into the week at No. 50 in the world ranking and could use a big week in a bid to get into the Masters. He overcame a rugged start with seven birdies on his last 10 holes for a 65 at Seaside.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

K’taka: Two arrested for passing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence to Pakistan

K’taka: Two arrested for passing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence to Pakistan

It’s Anahat Singh v Joshna Chinappa in the women’s final of the Indian Open squash championships in Indore on Friday. Photo credit: SRFI

It’s Anahat v Joshna in Indian Open squash women’s final

PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

Rough start for Sahith Theegala at RSM Classic in first Fall Season event of the PGA Tour at the Plantation Course at Sea Island. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

PGA Tour: Rough start for Sahith Theegala in first Fall Season event

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Bayern Munich preparing for crunch time clash in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal. Photo credit: IANS

Football: Bayern preparing for Champions League's crunch time

Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

How US patronage of Pakistan enabled militancy and sustains risk of future 26/11 attacks

How US patronage of Pakistan enabled militancy and sustains risk of future 26/11 attacks (IANS Analysis)