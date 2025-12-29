Personal intervention by CM Dhami brings timely support to Angel Chakma's grieving family

Dehradun, Dec 29 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that it will bear all medical expenses incurred during the treatment of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was tragically killed. In this moment of profound grief, the state government has assured that it stands firmly with the bereaved family and will extend every possible assistance.

The government made it clear that ensuring justice for Chakma is its top priority. Moreover, preventing the recurrence of such incidents also remains a key responsibility of the Uttarakhand government.

Meanwhile, under the direct instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, immediate financial assistance has been sanctioned to Angel Chakma's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma.

As the first instalment, an amount of Rs 4,12,500 has already been released. This financial aid has been approved under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Civil Rights Protection Act, 1955.

As a result of the Chief Minister’s directions, the case was promptly forwarded through the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, to the District Social Welfare Officer, Dehradun, to ensure swift approval of compensation for the victim’s family.

Based on the joint investigation report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vikasnagar, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikasnagar, the district-level committee completed the approval process without delay. Consequently, the financial assistance was sanctioned, and the first instalment cheque was sent to Angel Chakma’s father.

CM Dhami demonstrated personal involvement and sensitivity.

He spoke directly with Tarun Prasad Chakma over the phone on Monday.

Expressing deep sorrow over Angel Chakma’s murder, the Chief Minister informed the family that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case.

He further stated that efforts are under way to apprehend another accused, on whom a reward has been announced.

The Chief Minister assured the grieving family of full support from the Uttarakhand government.

He also emphasised that he is personally saddened by the incident. He said he understands the family's pain and reaffirmed that the state government is committed to ensuring the strictest punishment for the culprits.

