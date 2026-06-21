‘People don't know I’ve played 50 overs a lot’: Sooryavanshi’s cheeky dig after match-winning 94 for India A

Dambulla, June 21 (IANS) India’s teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said his match-winning innings in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday was the product of sticking to his plans rather than responding to outside expectations, as the 15-year-old also used the occasion to remind critics that his game extends well beyond the T20 format.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match in India's title-winning victory, Sooryavanshi reflected on his preparation, his handling of the spotlight, and the lessons from a successful campaign.

The young opener blasted 94 off just 29 balls, hitting the fastest fifty in List A cricket and powering India A to a commanding total before the bowlers defended it to seal victory. The left-hander said his only objective at the start of the innings was to maximise the fielding restrictions by trusting the work he had put in before the final.

“I didn't think too much, just wanted to make the most of the first 10 overs and execute what I had planned,” Sooryavanshi said after receiving the player of the match award.

The teenager arrived for the final with considerable attention on his shoulders after an outstanding IPL season and an eventful tri-series campaign. However, he insisted external expectations never weighed on him, explaining that his focus remained on correcting technical aspects that had troubled him earlier in the tournament.

“There was no pressure, but I was trying to execute the plans that were not working. I talked to the coaches and worked on it in practice. Today, the plan was executed and the result came out on its own,” the teenager stated.

Perhaps the most telling remark came when Sooryavanshi was asked what he had learned during the series. The youngster pushed back against the perception that he is solely a T20 specialist and laughed, as he said, "I've learned a lot, but I've played 50 overs a lot. People don't seem to know. Different conditions, different pitches, a little different to play, but it was fun and a good series."

His response was particularly significant given the context of the final. Earlier in the tournament, Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated on-field clash with Sri Lanka A players after reportedly being taunted with remarks like "Go home, this is not IPL” by Vishen Halambage. After that group-stage match, Sooryavanshi was seen pushing Halambage, who in turn shoved the teenager back, prompting teammates from both sides to step in and de-escalate the situation.

Rather than respond verbally, Sooryavanshi let his bat do the talking. His breathtaking innings not only dismantled Sri Lanka A's bowling attack but also showcased his ability to dominate in the 50-over format, reinforcing the point he made with a smile after the match.

--IANS

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