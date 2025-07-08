'People-centric and Humanity First': As India set to hold BRICS chair next year, PM Modi outlines agenda

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rio 2025 BRICS Summit highlighted India's approach towards key issues like climate change and health security as the country is set to chair BRICS next year, emphasising that under India's presidency, it will endeavour to present BRICS in a new form with a 'humanity-first' approach.

After wrapping up a "very productive" visit to Rio de Janeiro where PM Modi attended the 17th BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister on Monday arrived in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia where he is expected to hold talks on India-Brazil relations with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Speaking in Rio de Janeiro on Monday at the BRICS session on Environment, COP-30, and Global Health, the Prime Minister praised the BRICS for giving high priority to key issues like the environment and health security -- the subjects he underlined as crucial for the bright future of humanity, while stressing that for India, climate justice is not just a choice, it is a moral obligation.

PM Modi stressed that climate change and environmental safety have always been top priorities for India. "For us, it is not just about energy, it is about maintaining a balance between life and nature," the Prime Minister said.

India would be taking over the Chair of BRICS next year. In this context, the Prime Minister stated that India would give priority to the global south in its agenda and focus on people-centric and "humanity first” approach.

PM Modi further stated that under India’s presidency, it would endeavor to present BRICS in a new form and the acronym would stand for - Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability. He congratulated President Lula for successfully organizing the Summit and thanked him for his warm hospitality.

The session on "Environment, COP-30 and Global Health” saw participation by BRICS members, Partner countries and invited nations.

PM Modi thanked Brazil for organising the session on issues of such high importance for the future of the world.

The Prime Minister noted that for India, climate change was not just about dealing with energy issues, but one which impacts balance between life and nature. He underlined that India approached climate justice as a moral responsibility which it must fulfil.

Reiterating India’s deep commitment to environmental action, he elaborated on the initiatives taken by it to promote pro-people and pro-planet growth and development, such as International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, International Big Cat Alliance, Mission Life, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam among others.

The Prime Minister noted that India was pursuing a sustainable path to growth. While it was the fastest growing major economy, it met its Paris Commitments ahead of time. He called for transfer of technology and affordable financing for developing countries to be able to undertake climate change action. In this regard, he noted that the Framework Declaration on Climate Finance adopted by the group was an important step forward.

Elaborating on India’s commitment to green development, the Prime Minister noted that India has adopted the mantra of "One Earth, One Health” in providing support to countries, including during the Covid pandemic.

He highlighted that India had successfully implemented digital health schemes and was ready to share them with the global south countries. In this context, PM Modi also welcomed the adoption of the declaration - BRICS Partnership for Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases.

Speaking during the session on Environment, COP-30 and Global Health, the Prime Minister said: "Guided by the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health,' India has expanded cooperation with all countries. Today, India is home to the world’s largest health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat', which has become a lifeline for over 500 million people. An ecosystem for traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, and Siddha has been established. Through Digital Health initiatives, we are delivering healthcare services to an increasing number of people across the remotest corners of the country. We would be happy to share India’s successful experiences in all these areas.

"I am pleased that BRICS has also placed special emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the area of health. The BRICS Vaccine R&D Centre, launched in 2022, is a significant step in this direction. The Leader’s Statement on 'BRICS Partnership for Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases' being issued today shall serve as new inspiration for strengthening our collaboration.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to all participants for today’s critical and constructive discussions. Under India’s BRICS chairmanship next year, we will continue to work closely on all key issues. Our goal will be to redefine BRICS as Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability. Just as we brought inclusivity to our G-20 Presidency and placed the concerns of the Global South at the forefront of the agenda, similarly, during our Presidency of BRICS, we will advance this forum with a people-centric approach and the spirit of ‘Humanity First'," he added.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by saying: "Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Lula on this successful BRICS Summit. Thank you very much."

--IANS

pgh/