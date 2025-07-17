People are regretting not watching 8 Vasantalu in theatres: Director Phanindra Narsetti

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Stating that his film '8 Vasantalu', featuring Anantika Sunilkumar in the lead, was running to almost a packed house in a theatre even after its release on OTT, director Phanindra Narsetti has said that he had received thousands of messages from audiences, who, after watching the film on OTT, were expressing regret that they had not watched the film in theatres.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, he wrote, "REGRET. That's one word I have been consistently reading in the thousands of messages that are pouring into my Inbox. People are regretting not watching 8 Vasantalu in theatres."

Stating that he accepted the fact that the audiences may have had their own reasons (unavailability of theatres, lack of time, negative reviews, uninformed about the film etc.) for not watching the film in theatres, the director however said that what ever may be the reasons, they were now, after seeing it in OTT, wishing they had seen it in theatres.

"Even after its OTT release on July 11th, the film is still running everyday, almost with a packed house, in PVR Nexus, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. So, for the people in Hyderabad, who thought they missed it in theatres, they can still take their beloved ones, parents, daughters, friends and family to experience the magic on big screen in Dolby Atmos, an experience you'll remember all your life. Because I believe watching a film in OTT is watching the reflection of a Sunrise/Sunset using a piece of mirror in your hand. And watching it in theatres is, standing right infront of that beautiful Sunrise/Sunset and taking it all, into your soul," he wrote.

He went on to point out that a cinema hall had a great visceral power that touched all of one's senses, quite unimaginably.

"It is you the audience who have been writing to me saying, films like these won't come so often or its been ages since you have experienced such deep emotions in a film. So why not take some time out of your schedule this weekend and gift yourself (with your loved ones) an experience that you'll remember for a long time in your life? Better Late than Never."

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, 8 Vasanthalu features, apart from Ananthika Sanilkumar, Hanu Reddy, Ravitheja Duggirala, Sanjana, Kanna, Swaraj Rebbapragada and Sameera Kishore among others.

The film has dialogues by Phanindra Narsetti, cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy and a soul-stirring score by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Production design for the film is by Aravind Mule and editing by Shashank Mali.

--IANS

mkr/