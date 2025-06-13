June 13, 2025 12:36 AM हिंदी

Payal Ghosh's college friend Preity Chatterjee one of the victims of the Air India plane crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh's college friend Preity Chatterjee was one of the victims in the unfortunate Air India Ahmedabad plane crash.

Taking to her social media, Ghosh paid her condolences to the family of her late friend. She penned on her Instagram stories, "RIP Preity. My condolences to the Chatterjee family. #ahmedabadplanecrash."

Mourning the loss of the lost soul, Ghosh revealed, "I knew that she was flying to London and the moment I heard the news, I immediately checked with her family. Unfortunately, their silence itself told everything."

Expressing her grief, she added, "I am absolutely in shock. She has been a friend of mine since my college days and I simply can't believe that she is no more. I really pray for her soul and may her family get the strength and courage to bear with this loss. Om Shanti. Not just her, my prayers for everyone who lost their lives in the crash and may God bless all their families."

Air India flight AI 171 was routed to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed just minutes after taking off. According to the reports, immediately after take-off, the pilot had called for 'May Day', however, there was no response after the Air Traffic Control tried to get in touch.

Led by the U.S National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) a team of US investigators will be traveling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in investigating the horrific crash.

242 people including both passengers and crew were on-board Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB).

The exact number of casualties has not been announced till now.

Various big names from the entertainment industry including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Sanya Malhotra, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, and Suniel Shetty expressed their grief over the unfortunate aviation mishap.

