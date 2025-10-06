October 06, 2025 3:26 PM हिंदी

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels serious allegations of adultery, harassment

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels serious allegations of adultery, harassment

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who works in Bhojpuri cinema, is facing intense backlash on social media after his wife Jyoti Singh levelled serious allegations of adultery and harassment against him.

Recently, Jyoti Singh went live on Instagram, and cried a lot. When she arrived at Pawan Singh's residence in Lucknow, the police were already there to take her to the police station. The police said that Pawan Singh had filed a complaint, so Jyoti should come to the police station. However, Jyoti Singh didn't go to the police station and instead went live on Instagram.

She said during the Instagram Live, “This Pawan Singh will serve the society who is calling the police to get his wife out. When there was an election, he called me and used my name. He then went to the hotel with another girl. Everyone used to ask why I came to my house, not why Pawan ji went to the hotel with a girl in front of us. Being the wife, I couldn't bear to see my husband be with another girl, so I left. You will know when you will be with your sister and daughter”.

She received a lot of support in the comments section of her post. One social media user wrote, “Pawan, you should be ashamed of how you are treating your wife, this is very wrong brother”. Another user wrote, “I thought everything will be fine today and both will be together but I am very sad to see such a scene”.

A third user wrote, “We never thought Pawan Singh would fall so much. Very wrong with Jyoti Singh”.

Pawan Singh’s recent Instagram post also had netizens calling him out for his behaviour. One user wrote, “Pawan, you are doing this to your girl, we are ashamed that we are your fans”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Women’s World Cup: ‘Can't believe I’ve been out there 350 times’, says Suzie Bates

Women’s WC: ‘Can't believe I’ve been out there 350 times’, says Suzie Bates

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

India leading way towards 6G, AI and Satcom revolution: Scindia ahead of IMC 2025

IMC 2025: India to lead 6G, AI and Satcom revolution, says Scindia

Ektaa Kapoor issues a public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Ektaa Kapoor issues a public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

WHO issues new guidelines to tackle deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth

WHO issues new guidelines to tackle deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth

Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025

From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025

'India wants to see free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh' (File image)

'India wants to see free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh'