January 27, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh's dubbing begins!

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh's dubbing begins! (Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Dubbing for director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, began with a traditional pooja on Tuesday.

Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share a video clip showing director Harish Shankar joining in the pooja that was conducted prior to the commencement of dubbing for the film.

The production house wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh dubbing begins on an auspicious note. Get ready for the POWERFUL DIALOGUES penned by our CULT CAPTAIN POWER STAR @PawanKalyan. @harish2you. @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that on July 29 last year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Mythri Movie Makers had then said,"#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

The production house had praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June last year.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman has choreographed the action sequences in this film which has Anand Sai as its production designer. Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

SAI Sports Science Division conducts a special workshop for coaches in shooting and archery

SAI Sports Science Division conducts a special workshop for coaches in shooting and archery

Uttarakhand celebrates one year of UCC, Manu Gaur highlights women’s rights and live-in laws

Uttarakhand celebrates one year of UCC, Manu Gaur highlights women’s rights and live-in laws

Genelia D'Souza gets teary eyed seeing her ‘baby boys’ feature with Salman Khan in “Maatrubhumi’ from Battle of Galwan 

Genelia D'Souza gets teary eyed seeing her ‘baby boys’ feature with Salman Khan in “Maatrubhumi’ from Battle of Galwan 

Final preparations for Budget 2026 begin with Halwa ceremony

Final preparations for Budget 2026 begin with Halwa ceremony

Priya Bhavani Shankar pens an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend! (Photo Credit: Priya Bhavani Shankar/Instagram)

Priya Bhavani Shankar pens an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend!

India-EU FTA now opens entire European market for Indian exporters: FIEO

India-EU FTA now opens entire European market for Indian exporters: FIEO

Dew is a factor that India can take comfort from at the T20 World Cup 2026, says Anil Kumble. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Dew is a factor that India can take comfort from at T20 WC: Kumble

Unprecedented preferential access for Indian exports in EU FTA a game changer: Industry

Unprecedented preferential access for Indian exports in EU FTA a game changer: Industry

Ramesh Sippy, Hema Malini reveal Dharmendra mixed vodka in coconut water, walked 50 kms for Sholay 

Ramesh Sippy, Hema Malini reveal Dharmendra mixed vodka in coconut water, walked 50 kms for Sholay 

Bangladesh must urgently reform tariff regime or risk falling behind peers: Report

Bangladesh must urgently reform tariff regime or risk falling behind peers: Report